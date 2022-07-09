Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Sells $16,843.20 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) EVP Robert Glenn sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $16,843.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $119,809.14.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.71. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $272.96.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

