Insider Selling: Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Insider Sells $21,294.84 in Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) insider Neela Paykel sold 10,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $21,294.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $236,255.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HYPR opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.52. Hyperfine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

HYPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hyperfine in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hyperfine in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Hyperfine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.