Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells $38,160.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,671.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

