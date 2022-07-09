Internxt (INXT) Price Hits $1.35 on Major Exchanges

Internxt (INXT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Internxt coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00006282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internxt has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $195,318.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internxt has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Internxt

Internxt is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internxt’s official website is internxt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Internxt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

