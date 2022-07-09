Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Down 1.5%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 16,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 17,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Get Inventiva alerts:

About Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.