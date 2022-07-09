Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Bought by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

