Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $295.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.