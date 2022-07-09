IOI Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $136,143.00 (IOI)

IOI Token (IOI) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One IOI Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOI Token has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $136,143.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOI Token has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOI Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,711.91 or 0.99995139 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002740 BTC.

About IOI Token

IOI Token (CRYPTO:IOI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more. “

IOI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.