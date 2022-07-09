iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $146.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,167 shares of company stock valued at $346,359. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. LTS One Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,214,000 after buying an additional 777,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,724,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,290,000 after buying an additional 309,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,728,000 after buying an additional 287,654 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRTC opened at $141.72 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.32 and a 200-day moving average of $129.24.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

