IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Sells $60,557.00 in Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $60,557.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,236,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,268,574.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE IRNT opened at $2.57 on Friday. IronNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.
IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IronNet, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.
