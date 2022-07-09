iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.2% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 141,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGG opened at $101.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

