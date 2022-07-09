iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.65.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

