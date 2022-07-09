iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,624 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

