iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

MUB opened at $106.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.04. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

