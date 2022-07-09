iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s Largest Position

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 23.9% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $390.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $396.23 and a 200 day moving average of $430.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

