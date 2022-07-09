iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 117.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $390.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $396.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

