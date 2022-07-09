iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.7% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $390.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

