iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $139.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.