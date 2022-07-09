Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth $34,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBL stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

About Jabil (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.