Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.45) to GBX 306 ($3.71) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.84) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.45) to GBX 230 ($2.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 307.20 ($3.72).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.