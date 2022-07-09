Jobchain (JOB) Price Down 48.2% This Week

Jobchain (JOB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 48.2% lower against the US dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $79.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,861,586,781 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

