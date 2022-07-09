JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €215.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($223.96) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($364.58) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($197.92) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($260.42) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($244.79) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €200.00 ($208.33) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of adidas stock opened at €168.46 ($175.48) on Wednesday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($170.47) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($209.39). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €176.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €208.16.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

