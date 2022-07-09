JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target to €27.00

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($26.04) to €27.00 ($28.13) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JRONY has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($18.75) to €18.10 ($18.85) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.06) to €19.20 ($20.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $50.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $1.1838 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

