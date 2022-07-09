JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €36.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($37.50) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on G1A. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($43.75) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($41.67) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

ETR G1A opened at €33.69 ($35.09) on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €31.97 ($33.30) and a one year high of €48.55 ($50.57). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

