Kanawha Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 57,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $2,324,000. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $75.38 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.