Kanawha Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,127 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $49.05 on Friday. Shell plc has a one year low of $46.54 and a one year high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.09.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,607.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

