Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Trading Down 4.9%

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 303.50 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 303.50 ($3.68). Approximately 266,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 567,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($3.86).

Several analysts recently issued reports on KAPE shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 4,357.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 338.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 362.42.

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

