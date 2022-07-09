KARMA (KARMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.71 Million

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010159 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00054890 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009627 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.