Kennicott Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8,863.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,672,000.

VBK opened at $207.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.50 and a 200 day moving average of $233.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

