Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Acquires $466,724.84 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $466,724.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,449.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Maurice Anthony Milikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

