Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Kilroy Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.30.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.19%.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,193,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,470,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

