Kleros One Day Volume Reaches $729,066.00 (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $18.60 million and approximately $729,066.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,497,356 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

