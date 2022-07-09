Klever 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.49 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, Klever has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $40.26 million and $3.49 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00129089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

