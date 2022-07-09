Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KSS. OTR Global downgraded Kohl’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.64.

NYSE:KSS opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

