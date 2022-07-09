Kommunitas Hits Market Cap of $2.35 Million (KOM)

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Kommunitas has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $2.18 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kommunitas has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One Kommunitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00570061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00033539 BTC.

Kommunitas Coin Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

