LBRY Credits Trading Up 14% Over Last Week (LBC)

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and $16,967.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00129769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.00566638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00033663 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

