Legend Biotech’s (LEGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.20.

LEGN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,135. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 109.44% and a negative net margin of 295.68%. The business had revenue of $40.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $3,323,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

