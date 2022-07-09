Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Lennar stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average is $85.74. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar will post 16.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

