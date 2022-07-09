Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.50-$1.56 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS.

LEVI stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $196,425.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

