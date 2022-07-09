Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.40.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.37.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,428,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,791,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,571,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,001,180 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 58,485 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth $448,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

