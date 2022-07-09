Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stake Cut by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,305,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises approximately 1.6% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.82% of Liberty Global worth $111,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 14.8% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,410,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,015,000 after purchasing an additional 955,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Global by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,051,000 after purchasing an additional 232,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,812,000 after purchasing an additional 119,042 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,079,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Global by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,379,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,850,000 after purchasing an additional 160,110 shares during the period. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,060 in the last ninety days.

LBTYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Liberty Global stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

