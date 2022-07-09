Liberum Capital Upgrades MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) to Buy

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of MoneySuperMarket.com (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS MNSKY opened at 15.60 on Tuesday. MoneySuperMarket.com has a fifty-two week low of 15.60 and a fifty-two week high of 15.60.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MoneySuperMarket.com (MNSKY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for MoneySuperMarket.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneySuperMarket.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.