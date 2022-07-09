LikeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $5,797.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,620,726 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

