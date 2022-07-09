LINK (LN) Trading 16.9% Higher Over Last Week

LINK (LN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $38.58 or 0.00178075 BTC on major exchanges. LINK has a total market capitalization of $238.01 million and $924,227.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00570061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00033539 BTC.

About LINK

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,265,959 coins and its circulating supply is 6,168,502 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

