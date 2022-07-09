LiquidApps Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,772.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $465,610.37 and approximately $1,772.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

