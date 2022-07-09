Livent (NYSE:LTHM) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Livent from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised Livent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Livent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Livent has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 2.08.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

