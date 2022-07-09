LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LVOX shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveVox by 7.5% during the first quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 72,052,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in LiveVox by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 854,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 363,872 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in LiveVox by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 620,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 441,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LiveVox by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LiveVox by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 439,076 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LVOX opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $163.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.02.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.74 million. LiveVox had a negative net margin of 90.78% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveVox will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveVox (Get Rating)

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.