MakiSwap Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. MakiSwap has a market cap of $262,671.71 and $194,800.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00130499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.33 or 0.00560127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

