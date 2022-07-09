Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) PT Lowered to €7.00

Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.20 ($7.50) to €7.00 ($7.29) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTC:MRRLF opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82. Marel hf. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.
About Marel hf. (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marel hf. (MRRLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Marel hf. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marel hf. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.