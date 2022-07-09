Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) PT Lowered to €7.00

Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.20 ($7.50) to €7.00 ($7.29) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTC:MRRLF opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82. Marel hf. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

Marel hf. develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes processing equipment, systems, software, and services for poultry, meat, and fish industries. The company's Poultry Processing segment offers integrated systems, software, and services for processing broilers, turkeys, and ducks. Its Meat Processing segment provides processing equipment, systems, software, and services of pork, beef, veal, and sheep.

