Masari (MSR) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Masari (MSR) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $131,694.85 and approximately $6.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Masari has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,279.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,190.85 or 0.05596281 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00027466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00251882 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.73 or 0.00586177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00072816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.02 or 0.00512323 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.